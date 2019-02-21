Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zivko "Zeke" Matulich. View Sign



ZIVKO ”ZEKE” MATULICH

November 4, 1938 ˜ February 18, 2019



Zivko ”Zeke” Matulich, 80, passed away in Vancouver, WA on Feb. 18, 2019. He was born on Nov. 4, 1938, the youngest child of Fabijan Matulich and Maria Viducic, on the island of Dugi Otok in the village of Dragove, Croatia. He came to the U.S. in 1952.

When Zeke was a young man he was a commercial fisherman out of Bellingham, WA with his brother Tony. He was a tire salesman for heavy and logging equipment for many years. He worked in Indonesia and Alaska on oil pipelines in the 1970’s.

Zeke moved to Vancouver from Beaverton, OR in 1993. He owned Zeke’s Tavern on Washington St., between 8th and 9th from 1988 until 2000. It was a family business with both of his daughters working for him. Zeke sponsored a men’s and women’s pool team, an annual deep sea fishing trip, Tacos every Sunday and a fun and friendly atmosphere for all.

In retirement, Zeke loved having his family around him and entertaining friends and family, especially with a bar-b-q. His most famous words were “sit down, relax”.

Zeke played golf whenever he could. He belonged to the Moose Lodge and played golf on one of their teams. He won a “Hole in One” trophy on May 1, 1999. He also earned a Club Champion trophy during his golfing days with the Moose Lodge.

Zeke is survived by his wife, Linda, of 41 years; daughters, Anna Goodwin of Washougal, WA and Deanne Oury of Vancouver; sister, Vesna Pesich of San Pedro, CA; 5 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Tony; and sons, Michael Matulich and Daniel Richardson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Vancouver Funeral Chapel at 110 E. 12th Street, Vancouver, WA on Mon. Feb. 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

