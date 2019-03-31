Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Windy Olive Jenkins. View Sign



WINDY OLIVE JENKINS

September 6, 1971 ˜ March 16, 2019



Windy Olive Jenkins, 47, died on March 16th, 2019 at Astoria, OR. She was born on Sept. 6th, 1971 in Portland, OR to Robert Thurston and Barbara Wittren.

Windy graduated from travel and hospitality.

She worked at H&H Wood Recycling at the time of her death.

Windy is survived by her son, Kyle Christopher Rossi; three sisters, Tiana Jenkins, Christie Hickey and Shari Thurston; two brothers, Travis and Brandon Jenkins; and seven nieces and nephews.

Loved ones that passed before her are: her beloved mother and father, Barbara Wittren and Richard Jenkins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Sat., April 6th at 3p.m.

Special thanks to Clatsop County Police, Fire Dept. and witnesses who helped.

