WILLIS ”BILL” LLOYD SLACK
March 20, 1929 ˜ February 22, 2020
Bill Slack passed away February 22, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. He was born March 20, 1929 in Toutle, WA. His family moved to Vancouver when he was a teen and he graduated high school from Benson Polytech for Boys.
Bill was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW Local 48) for 55 years where he worked as an electrician and retired as a union business representative.
Bill is survived by his children, Tom Slack, Polly Little, Marty Moss, Steve Slack; his 10 grandchildren, Anna, Cristi, Johnny, Beka, Heidi, Sarah, Laura, Tara, Shari, Carrie; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Karin Slack; and all six of his siblings.
A private family graveside service will be held later in March.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020