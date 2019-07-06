Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Timm. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Heritage Church 8803 NE 76th Street Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM ”BILL” TIMM

December 9, 1937 ˜ June 26, 2019



Bill went to his eternal reward on June 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Bill was born on December 9, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to William Timm and Rosemary Chew. Bill served in the US Air Force and was training to be in the Air Force Band.

Bill worked in sales for many years, selling advertising, boats, home improvements and finally AFLAC. He was the founding director of the Vancouver Prayer and Healing Rooms. Bill and his wife, Carol were ordained as a team and led the ministry for 10 years. The Healing rooms were part of the International Association of Healing Rooms, Spokane, WA.

Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 16 years, Carol. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Timm; his son Randy (Lisa) Timm and grandsons Alex and Andrew; his daughter Christine Apodaca and granddaughter Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Douglas Timm.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Church, 8803 NE 76th Street, Vancouver. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Contributions may be made to the Heritage Church Building fund or the charity of the giver’s choice.

Special thanks to Dolores and Cornell Ardeleanu of Grandpa’s Place AFH, where Bill resided past 5 ½ years.

Bill went to his eternal reward on June 26, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Bill was born on December 9, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to William Timm and Rosemary Chew. Bill served in the US Air Force and was training to be in the Air Force Band.Bill worked in sales for many years, selling advertising, boats, home improvements and finally AFLAC. He was the founding director of the Vancouver Prayer and Healing Rooms. Bill and his wife, Carol were ordained as a team and led the ministry for 10 years. The Healing rooms were part of the International Association of Healing Rooms, Spokane, WA.Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 16 years, Carol. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Timm; his son Randy (Lisa) Timm and grandsons Alex and Andrew; his daughter Christine Apodaca and granddaughter Bella. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Douglas Timm.A Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Heritage Church, 8803 NE 76th Street, Vancouver. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.Contributions may be made to the Heritage Church Building fund or the charity of the giver's choice.Special thanks to Dolores and Cornell Ardeleanu of Grandpa's Place AFH, where Bill resided past 5 ½ years.

