WILLIAM ”BILL” STRODE

January 21, 1954 ˜ April 24, 2020



On April 24, 2020, Heaven welcomed another angel when William ”Bill” Strode, 66, of Vancouver, WA, passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He spent his final days in the loving arms of his family. He was born on January 21, 1954 in Long Beach, CA to Del Strode and Margarette Milos who with in-laws, Ed and Nadine Dodson, brother, Ken and sister, Sonya, he joined for everlasting life in heaven until we see them again.

Bill loved nothing more than spending time with his family including his wife Kathy that he married August 9, 1980 and he shared sons, Bryan with granddaughter, Kaylee and grandson, Brayden and Brad with grandson, Kaelem, granddaughters, Aliana and Alicia, and grandson, Bekham. His sons and grandchildren were the pride of his life. He was especially close with his sisters-in-law, Patti (Brian) and son, Jordan and Cyndi with daughters, Alyssa (Dean) and Aubrianne (Jon) with daughter, Averlee.

He was retired after a career with Freightliner. He loved four wheeling in the mountains and target practicing with his brother Jim, as well as hunting and fishing. He was known for his homemade beef jerky and hosting lasagna dinners for the family. He loved making smores in the backyard firepit with his grandkids. When his boys were young, he enjoyed coaching them in baseball and watching them in all the sports they were involved in.

He will be greatly missed by many friends and family and all that had the opportunity to know him. He loved to make people laugh, made him so happy to see their smiles. His quick wit will be greatly missed.

Bill will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.

