WILLIAM SAMUEL ”SAM” PRUETT
February 17, 1942 ˜ June 21, 2019
William Samuel ”Sam” Pruett, 77, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington, following a brief illness. Sam was born in Waynesville, North Carolina to Charles and Hilda Pruett and raised in the Vancouver area, graduating from Washougal High School.
He worked as a mechanic at the Pendleton Woolen Mill until his retirement.
Sam was an avid sports fan, and his support and commentary will not be forgotten.
Sam leaves behind his sister, Ann Campbell; brothers, David and Perry Pruett; nieces and nephews, loved family members, and many close friends.
Sam was known for his sense of humor and generous nature. He was well loved and will be missed.
A memorial service will be held July 13th at Trinity Baptist Church in Vancouver, Washington at 1:30p.m.
Published in The Columbian on July 10, 2019