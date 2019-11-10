WILLIAM ”BILL” ROBERT CURDY
May 25, 1956 ˜ October 24, 2019
William ”Bill” Robert Curdy of Camas, WA, lovingly known as “Billy” as a child and “Big Cat” in his later years, passed on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. He was surrounded with love by his wife Tracey, and his daughters, Megan and Kate. Born on May 25, 1956 to David and Mary Katherine Curdy of Camas, Bill was loved by many. He was a graduate of Camas High School (1974) and Central Washington University (1978).
Bill worked at Freightliner for over 30 years and ended his career with Custom Truck One Source in Kansas City.
To many, Bill was an amazing friend, ’brother’, and confidant. He touched lives across the country and world with his friendly smile, warm hugs, and sparkle in his eyes.
In his last years, he gave a valiant fight against prostate cancer showing many how to face adversity with grace and strength. The leader of the ‘CURDY ARMY’, and champion of the Zero Prostate Organization; he committed his final years to education and prevention of prostate cancer. His lessons of loving life and giving to others will never be forgotten.
Bill leaves behind his wife, Tracey Jo Benson Curdy; daughters, Megan and Kate Curdy; stepsons, Derek and Blake Gassaway; brother, James Curdy; sister, Kathleen Schwab; and brother and sister-in-law, David and Sharon Curdy; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10AM at the Camas Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the Vancouver Elks Club at 11:30AM.
Service arrangements are being handled by Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill’s honor to the Mayo Clinic Foundation or to ZeroCancer.org for the Curdy Army. For more information on Bill’s story visit CaringBridge.org/visit/billcurdy.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019