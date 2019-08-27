Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ray Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM RAY CLARK

November 14, 1922 ˜ August 16, 2019



Those who knew and loved William, Bill, Billy, Billy Boy, Wild Bill, ”Red Clark” - a man of many names but truly one of a kind - said a final goodbye to him Aug. 16, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Kelso, WA, to William George Clark and Rachel Viola DuBois.

Bill received a bachelor of arts from Portland State, in Portland, OR. He was also a merchant marine, and worked for Otis Elevator, Nabisco, Columbia Boulevard F.C.U.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran and Kol Ami. He enjoyed reading, languages, traveling, gardening and genealogy.

Bill had an elevated sense of humor and was very intelligent.

He is precedeased by his parents; daughter, Terryl Mae Pettis; and son, Michael Ray Clark.

Bill leaves behind his lovely bride of 75 years, Alma; daughters, Jorja Kay Carter, Sonja (Jim) Lynn Vogel, and Stephanie (Dimas) Jan Dray; son, Erik (Meri) William Clark; 22 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held Aug. 30, 2019, at 12:30, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Special thanks to Nancy Tester, Lorrie and Malcom Harper.

Husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law, father-in-law and friend. We love and miss you!

Please sign his guest book @



Those who knew and loved William, Bill, Billy, Billy Boy, Wild Bill, ”Red Clark” - a man of many names but truly one of a kind - said a final goodbye to him Aug. 16, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Kelso, WA, to William George Clark and Rachel Viola DuBois.Bill received a bachelor of arts from Portland State, in Portland, OR. He was also a merchant marine, and worked for Otis Elevator, Nabisco, Columbia Boulevard F.C.U.He was a member of Trinity Lutheran and Kol Ami. He enjoyed reading, languages, traveling, gardening and genealogy.Bill had an elevated sense of humor and was very intelligent.He is precedeased by his parents; daughter, Terryl Mae Pettis; and son, Michael Ray Clark.Bill leaves behind his lovely bride of 75 years, Alma; daughters, Jorja Kay Carter, Sonja (Jim) Lynn Vogel, and Stephanie (Dimas) Jan Dray; son, Erik (Meri) William Clark; 22 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.Memorial service will be held Aug. 30, 2019, at 12:30, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Special thanks to Nancy Tester, Lorrie and Malcom Harper.Husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law, father-in-law and friend. We love and miss you!Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close