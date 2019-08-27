WILLIAM RAY CLARK
November 14, 1922 ˜ August 16, 2019
Those who knew and loved William, Bill, Billy, Billy Boy, Wild Bill, ”Red Clark” - a man of many names but truly one of a kind - said a final goodbye to him Aug. 16, 2019, in Vancouver, WA. He was born Nov. 14, 1922, in Kelso, WA, to William George Clark and Rachel Viola DuBois.
Bill received a bachelor of arts from Portland State, in Portland, OR. He was also a merchant marine, and worked for Otis Elevator, Nabisco, Columbia Boulevard F.C.U.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran and Kol Ami. He enjoyed reading, languages, traveling, gardening and genealogy.
Bill had an elevated sense of humor and was very intelligent.
He is precedeased by his parents; daughter, Terryl Mae Pettis; and son, Michael Ray Clark.
Bill leaves behind his lovely bride of 75 years, Alma; daughters, Jorja Kay Carter, Sonja (Jim) Lynn Vogel, and Stephanie (Dimas) Jan Dray; son, Erik (Meri) William Clark; 22 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held Aug. 30, 2019, at 12:30, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Special thanks to Nancy Tester, Lorrie and Malcom Harper.
Husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law, father-in-law and friend. We love and miss you!
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 27, 2019