Obituary



WILLIAM RALPH CHRISTY

June 13, 1957 ˜ May 17, 2019



William Ralph Christy was born on June 13th 1957. He was peacefully sleeping and surrounded by love ones when he passed on Friday, May 17, 2019.

William had many names; Bill, son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather, United States veteran and even Rayponson the last one was a term of endearment a coworker gave him it means “King of the fat bellies”.

William was always trying to get people to laugh, he enjoyed helping anyone and everyone whom may have benefited from his wealth of knowledge or blunt and to the point advise.

William served proudly in the Army and went from serving to studies, attending and graduating both Clark College Eastern Washington University. He was passionate about speech and debate in college and won many awards.

After college, William ran a construction company building many homes in Vancouver, Washington that still stand to this day. He later got into horticulture which led him down a path where William eventually ended up working in a lab at a waste water facility in Aberdeen, Washington. Bill is very proud of all the people he worked with helping them learn the trade, he considered them family.

William, in his younger years enjoyed building and racing demolition cars with his son and brothers, he has many racing trophies. William always had a love for fishing, golfing, poker, loosely rolled joints, good conversation and road trips with loud music and great adventure. William has always been a light hearted sole. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and the long list of people he called good friends. William was the kind of person who would always drop what he was doing and go help someone else. Unless food was involved, he was as much a selfless person as there could be.

He will be greatly missed by his family and close friends and we will all miss his wise advise and sense of crude humor that could bring a smile to the straightest of lips. Rest in Peace William.

William will be greatly missed by his surviving family: his mother, Connie Schwarz; his brothers and sisters, Patrica Saylors (Mike Saylors), Gordon Christy (Tracy Christy), Jolinda Martin (Rich Martin), Amy Brunette, Glen Schwarz (Autumn Schwarz); and his children: Brandon Christy (Felisha Mannikko), Zach Sancartier and Mandy Tester (Joshua Tester).

The family will be holding a Celebration of Life party starting at 2:00 p.m., Saturday the 25th of May at his sisters home in Olympia, WA. All are welcome to attend. For information, please contact the family at (360) 823-9805 or

William would appreciate donations to “The Veterans Dream foundation” in lieu of flowers.



