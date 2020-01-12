WILLIAM R. MERIDIETH
February 24, 1936 ˜ December 31, 2019
On Tuesday, December 31, 2019, William R. Meridieth peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home in Vancouver, Washington, at the age of 83. He was born on February 24, 1936, in Bloomington, Illinois.
At the age of 17, William joined the military, retiring after 21 years of service as a CW3.
He married his loving wife Marlys E. (Baker) Meridieth in February of 1956.
William is survived by his wife, four sons, two daughters, nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
The memorial service for William will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Service at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020