Service Information Mount Scott Funeral Home 4205 Se 59Th Ave Portland , OR 97206 (503)-771-1171



WILLIAM PRINCE GUSKE

January 24, 1942 ˜ November 29, 2019



Bill passed away peacefully Friday, November 29, 2019, at home in Vancouver, WA, following a courageous battle with cancer. His wife, Kay (Putnam) Guske, was at his side. Born in Eugene, OR, to William F. Guske and Jean (Morrow) Guske, he attended Edison Grade School, Roosevelt Jr. High, and South Eugene High. During his schooling, he excelled in sports, and spent many summer days with friends playing basketball at University Park.

After one year of college at the University of Oregon, where he played freshman basketball, Bill enlisted in the US Air Force. During his service, he played basketball for the Glasgow Air Force Basketball Team, qualified as a sharpshooter, and was an Air Force Police Officer.

Post military service, he returned to Oregon, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. Bill was an active member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and maintained close relationships with many of his fraternity brothers throughout his life, in addition to remaining an avid Duck fan.

He had a long career in sales and spent 16 fulfilling years with Blitz-Weinhard Brewing.

Bill will be forever missed by his family: wife of 37 years Kay; sons, William (Kathleen) and Ryan; sister, Jean Ward; brother, Ed Guske; and six grandchildren.

His daughter, Leigh, predeceased him.

Bill touched the lives of many, whether it was his ”swim family” at Marshall Community Center, or his Phi Delta brothers. ”Grandpa Bill” was loved and respected by his grandchildren. They constantly kept in touch in person or via text, and always looked forward to seeing him. His absence leaves a hole in all our lives.

A service will be held at the Willamette National Cemetery on Monday, December 16th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life hosted by his son and daughter-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s memory can be made to the .

