WILLIAM “BILL” MESSNER

August 2, 1943 ˜ January 1, 2020



William “Bill” Messner, 76, returned to his heavenly home on January 1st, 2020 after battling complications from pneumonia, dementia, and diabetes. His belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him, and his family, peace.

Bill was born to the late William “Frank” and Paulene Messner, a dairy farmer and a homemaker respectively, in Vancouver, WA, on August 2nd, 1943. The family later owned Silver Star Farm in Brush Prairie, WA and raised Guernsey dairy cattle and feed crops. Bill was a great support for his father as an adolescent and helped out with farm chores diligently. He graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1961 and from Oregon State University in 1965 with a degree in Agriculture.

Early in life he began a teaching career at Albany High School in Albany, OR teaching Ag Science and FFA. He then accepted a position with the Oregon State Department of Agriculture networking with dairy farmers throughout the state for several years. After this, he continued employment at Altenheim Retirement Center from the late 1980’s through the 90’s before retiring in 2000.

Bill married Diane (Dyer) Messner in 1974 and helped raise three children with patience and humility. He always supported their athletic and academic endeavors. Bill taught them to enjoy the outdoors, whether picnicking at Lewisville Park, gardening, showing cattle at the Clark County Fair, or camping at his favorite spot on top of Mt. Hebo in Tillamook County, OR near the old family homestead.

Bill was known as a quiet, kind man with an easy smile. He loved the simple things in life. Dessert, perusing the newspaper, and being on the farm. He did much to care for his parents as they aged. He was a good son and a loving brother.

Bill is survived by his ex-wife, Diane; his daughter, Jeni Kitna; his sons, John and Jack Messner; his grandchildren, Jordan, Jada, Jalen and Jamison Kitna, John, Joab, Jael and Jase Messner, Ari and Lily Messner; and his sisters, Linda Tague and Jenny Russell.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill will be buried at the Brush Prairie Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on February 29th, with a reception to follow at the Mill Creek Pub in Battle Ground. Children John, Jack, and Jeni will officiate the graveside service. The family gratefully declines flowers and donations.

