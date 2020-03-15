WILLIAM LEWIS (BILL) MCGARRY JR.
November 4, 1952 ˜ February 14, 2020
Bill passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at his home in Vancouver, WA surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1970.
Bill joined the Army in 1975 and was stationed in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1978.
Some of Bill’s favorite things to do were fishing, clamming and golfing. Bill enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren (Bosco) Devon one of Bills grandson’s with which he had a special bond was the apple of his eye.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Lewis McGarry Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Janet M. McGarry; brothers, Patrick, Shawn, James (Buck), Michael; sisters, Cindy and Deborah; daughters, Kimberly and Janine; stepson, Billy Adams; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He had many happy years with his partner and best friend, Justina.
Bill’s life was filled with good friends, love and laughter. He will be missed greatly.
A memorial service will be held March 19, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 118 SE Mt. Scott Boulevard, Portland, OR.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 15, 2020