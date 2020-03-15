Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Lewis "Bill" McGarry Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM LEWIS (BILL) MCGARRY JR.

November 4, 1952 ˜ February 14, 2020



Bill passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at his home in Vancouver, WA surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1970.

Bill joined the Army in 1975 and was stationed in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1978.

Some of Bill’s favorite things to do were fishing, clamming and golfing. Bill enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren (Bosco) Devon one of Bills grandson’s with which he had a special bond was the apple of his eye.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Lewis McGarry Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Janet M. McGarry; brothers, Patrick, Shawn, James (Buck), Michael; sisters, Cindy and Deborah; daughters, Kimberly and Janine; stepson, Billy Adams; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He had many happy years with his partner and best friend, Justina.

Bill’s life was filled with good friends, love and laughter. He will be missed greatly.

A memorial service will be held March 19, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 118 SE Mt. Scott Boulevard, Portland, OR.

Please sign his guest book @

Bill passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at his home in Vancouver, WA surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1970.Bill joined the Army in 1975 and was stationed in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1978.Some of Bill’s favorite things to do were fishing, clamming and golfing. Bill enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren (Bosco) Devon one of Bills grandson’s with which he had a special bond was the apple of his eye.Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Lewis McGarry Sr.He is survived by his mother, Janet M. McGarry; brothers, Patrick, Shawn, James (Buck), Michael; sisters, Cindy and Deborah; daughters, Kimberly and Janine; stepson, Billy Adams; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He had many happy years with his partner and best friend, Justina.Bill’s life was filled with good friends, love and laughter. He will be missed greatly.A memorial service will be held March 19, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 118 SE Mt. Scott Boulevard, Portland, OR.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close