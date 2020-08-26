1/1
William "Bill" Jarvie
WILLIAM (BILL) JARVIE
October 1, 1951 ˜ August 16, 2020

On Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, William (Bill) Jarvie, 68, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones.
Bill fought a long battle with Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia. Bill was born on Oct. 1, 1951 in Cascade, ID to Carl and Elvina Jarvie.
He graduated from high school in 1969, and in 1970, moved to Hayward, CA and began working for Dean Lewis Assoc. at the age of 18. After 44 years, Bill retired in 2014 as regional manager of the PNW.
He was married to the love of his life, Gayle Ann Jarvie in 2014.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Carl, and his mother, Elvina.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Ann; two sons, Matt (Dea) Jarvie and Mick Jarvie.
Bill was a man who lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Aug. 26, 2020.
