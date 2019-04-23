Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James "Bill" Rodgers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAM (BILL) JAMES RODGERS

September 9, 1949 ˜ April 6, 2019



Born September 9, 1949 in Vancouver to Lenore (Self) Rodgers and Robert James Rodgers. He attended Camas schools, graduating in 1968 from Camas High School. He married Kitty O’Neil and had two sons, William and Jason Rodgers.

Bill was a volunteer for the Camas Fire Department as a fireman and EMT as well as a member of search and rescue. He also taught as a certified first aid instructor at the paper mill in Camas for many years, teaching many classes before retiring from the mill.

He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, riding the dunes, white water rafting and watching his grandson Jaxsen’s sports.

Those who knew Bill know he was a man of few words. He sat with a little smile on his face watching and listening to his family and friends. Enjoying their company, always with a Pepsi in his hand. If you needed him for anything he was always there to help.

Bill fought depression most of his life. After suffering a heart attack in 2018 , which led to open heart surgery, the depression seemed to intensify. Sadly he chose a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Something we will all regret when fondly thinking of him. Bill died on April 6, 2019. He was cremated at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Placement of his ashes and a memorial gathering to be decided later.

He is survived by his father Robert J. Rodgers of Vancouver; his son’s Bill Jr. and Jason (Jennifer), his grandchildren Victoria, Hope, Olivia and Jaxsen; his sister Karen Luton Poellnitz (Chuck) of Ilwaco, WA; brother Don; his aunt Pat Self of Gresham, OR; Jaxsen’s mother Lindsay and numerous nieces and nephews and many, many cousins.



Rest in peace father; son; brother; uncle; grandfather & friend. You are loved and will be missed by many.



