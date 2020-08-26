WILLIAM HUGH DELANTY
June 13, 1931 ˜ July 29, 2020
William Hugh Delanty (or “Hugh” as he was best known) passed away in Seattle, WA at the age of 89 on July 29, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 13, 1931 in Aberdeen, WA, the first of six children born to William Hugh Delanty, Sr. (1906-1987) and Gertrude Walker Delanty (1907-1991).
Hugh graduated from Aberdeen Weatherwax High School in 1949 and the University of Oregon in 1962 with a BS in Geology. He served in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant Chief Weather Observer from 1952-1956. He worked for the Federal Government as a technical writer in various land management agencies for 31 years and retired in 1988.
Hugh lived in the Portland-Vancouver area for most of his life and was an active member of the Pacific Northwest Railroad Historical Society. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Vancouver, WA for many years. He had a passionate love for the outdoors and environmental causes, particularly in the Northwest where he spent many years hiking, mountain climbing, camping, and enjoying the beautiful lands he loved so much. While he traveled across the west, his particular favorites were the Blue Mountains and the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon and the Olympic Peninsula and coastline in Washington State. Hugh was an avid photographer and took thousands of pictures over his lifetime of trains, the outdoors, and his beloved family.
Hugh was also an enthusiastic sports fan, particularly the Oregon Ducks and the Washington State Cougars. He loved sharing this with his children and grandchildren and a wide network of friends. He also loved classical music and opera, literature, philosophy, and history and liberally shared these interests as well. While his interests were varied, his favorite thing was to spend time with his family, which was at the center of his life. This he often did, visiting his children and grandchildren in the various states where they lived, as well as his siblings and large extended family. He is deeply missed by so many who were blessed by his larger than life presence, booming voice, ready laugh and large smile, and his humor, kindness, and loving spirit.
Four of his other siblings predeceased him, Anne Delanty, who died in infancy (1935); Edward Delanty (Miyoko nee Ueki), who died in 2009; John Delanty, who died in 1994, and Gayle Delanty (Jay Bamford), who died in 2012.
Hugh is survived by one sister, Susan Delanty Jones of Seattle (Larry Jones). He also leaves behind his four children, Patrice Delanty, Jim Delanty (Marcia nee Tucker), Jennifer Delanty (Gregory Stovall) and Jeff Delanty; two nieces and a nephew and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held in both Seattle and Vancouver at some point in the future when pandemic restrictions are lifted and large gatherings allowed. Donations in Hugh’s memory may also be made to the following organizations: National Railroad Historical Society, Pacific Northwest Chapter, P.O. Box 2384, Portland, OR 97208-2384, (503) 226-6747 or Vancouver United Church of Christ, 1220 NE 68th St., Vancouver, WA 98665, (360) 693-1476
