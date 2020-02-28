Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Harold "Bill" Raimer. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1603 N. Parkway Ave Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM HAROLD RAIMER

January 1, 1937 ˜ February 23, 2020



Bill passed away at home Feb. 23 at age 83. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer Dec. 12, 2019. He was born in Portage, Wisconsin to Elmer and Marie Raimer, the oldest of four. Sisters, Judy, Jean and brother, John followed.

After graduating from Portage High School in 1954, he attended the University of Wisconsin. He majored in Electrical Engineering, then Dec. 1958 enlisted in the

Bill married Pat Ahern in 1962. They eventually settled in Puyallup, WA and raised their 4 children, Kevin, Karin, Kurt and Kris. Following their divorce, Bill moved to Battle Ground, WA and married Jeri Porter in 1988. Jeri, a former flight attendant with United also retired in 1996 and they did some traveling but mostly stayed close to home and enjoyed their growing family.

Growing up in a small town in Wisconsin, the days were filled with hunting, fishing and hiking, exploring and ice skating in the winter. Hobbies including art and music, and scouting and archery were his passions. Bill was an Eagle Scout at age 15 and was very interested in Native American crafts and lore.

Bill loved the Lord and was an active and longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Battle Ground.

He was always interested and interesting, a loving partner and parent, and was loved by his wife and family beyond measure.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeri; former wife and good friend, Pat; their children, Kevin (Krista), Karin, Kurt (Beth), Kris (Zoia); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, John (Karen); and sister, Jean (Dallas).

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1603 N. Parkway Ave., Battle Ground on Wed., March 4, at 11a.m. with reception to follow. Burial will commence at 2:00 at the cemetery.

Many thanks to PeaceHealth Hospice Southwest.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the .

Please sign his guest book @

Bill passed away at home Feb. 23 at age 83. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer Dec. 12, 2019. He was born in Portage, Wisconsin to Elmer and Marie Raimer, the oldest of four. Sisters, Judy, Jean and brother, John followed.After graduating from Portage High School in 1954, he attended the University of Wisconsin. He majored in Electrical Engineering, then Dec. 1958 enlisted in the US Air Force Aviation Cadet Program. Bill graduated from pilot training, received his wings and commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in March 1960. He flew the F-86 Interceptor and later the B-52 Bomber. He resigned as Captain in June 1966 and was hired by United Airlines a month later. Bill flew for United, retiring at the end of 1996 as a DC-10 Captain, with over 22, 000 hours of flight time.Bill married Pat Ahern in 1962. They eventually settled in Puyallup, WA and raised their 4 children, Kevin, Karin, Kurt and Kris. Following their divorce, Bill moved to Battle Ground, WA and married Jeri Porter in 1988. Jeri, a former flight attendant with United also retired in 1996 and they did some traveling but mostly stayed close to home and enjoyed their growing family.Growing up in a small town in Wisconsin, the days were filled with hunting, fishing and hiking, exploring and ice skating in the winter. Hobbies including art and music, and scouting and archery were his passions. Bill was an Eagle Scout at age 15 and was very interested in Native American crafts and lore.Bill loved the Lord and was an active and longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Battle Ground.He was always interested and interesting, a loving partner and parent, and was loved by his wife and family beyond measure.He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jeri; former wife and good friend, Pat; their children, Kevin (Krista), Karin, Kurt (Beth), Kris (Zoia); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, John (Karen); and sister, Jean (Dallas).He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy.A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1603 N. Parkway Ave., Battle Ground on Wed., March 4, at 11a.m. with reception to follow. Burial will commence at 2:00 at the cemetery.Many thanks to PeaceHealth Hospice Southwest.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the .Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations