William Harold "Will" Nally
1950 - 2020
WILLIAM HAROLD NALLY
May 30, 1950 ˜ September 16, 2020

Will Nally passed away the morning of Sept. 16, 2020 after a year-long battle with liver cancer.
Will served his country with pride as a United States Marine during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military, he worked as a quality control engineer in the aerospace industry and took great pride in his work.
Will was a kind and caring person. He had a positive outlook on life and was always trying to be of service to others. He touched so many lives and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori; two stepsons David and Matthew McLean; and two sisters, Cheryl Nally and Melinda Cupples.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 23, 2020
He is a great guy and person. All of our lives was touched by him.
Corinne Nieman
