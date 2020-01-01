Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Gerhard "Will" Doepken. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM GERHARD DOEPKEN

March 3, 1944 ˜ December 21, 2019



William Gerhard Doepken, 75, of Camas, WA, died Sat., Dec. 21 in Vancouver, WA. He was born March 3, 1944 in Wheeling, WV to Herb and Betty Doepken. Will grew up in Narberth, PA with his older brother Tony.

His college years took him to Colorado, with a brief aside to Memphis, TN, for naval boot camp.

In 1966, in Boulder, CO, Will met the love of his life, Terry Walther! They were married in 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019.

Will and Terry lived in Leadville, CO before moving to Evergreen, CO and starting a family. His two children, Kendra and Charlie, grew up in the woods of Colorado. A promotion took Will, Terry and Charlie to Gilbert, AZ in 1995. After a career in executive management in the mining industry, Will retired in 1998.

Retirement settled Will and Terry in the Pacific Northwest, first Oregon then southwest Washington.

In the ensuing years, grandkids Channing, Cooper, Emerson and Loden and their adventures, became Will’s entire world. Will loved his family and the outdoors. He was enthusiastic but not sentimental or romantic in his view of either. He found optimism and peace in both. Will is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Kendra and Charlie; his acquired children, Jason and Amy; and grandkids, Channing, Cooper, Emerson and Loden.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At his request, no service will be held. He would want you to go for a walk in the woods or sit by a waterfall instead.

In lieu of flowers, Will supported the Humane Society for SW Washington, 1100 NE 192nd Ave., Vancouver, WA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Please sign his guest book @

William Gerhard Doepken, 75, of Camas, WA, died Sat., Dec. 21 in Vancouver, WA. He was born March 3, 1944 in Wheeling, WV to Herb and Betty Doepken. Will grew up in Narberth, PA with his older brother Tony.His college years took him to Colorado, with a brief aside to Memphis, TN, for naval boot camp.In 1966, in Boulder, CO, Will met the love of his life, Terry Walther! They were married in 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019.Will and Terry lived in Leadville, CO before moving to Evergreen, CO and starting a family. His two children, Kendra and Charlie, grew up in the woods of Colorado. A promotion took Will, Terry and Charlie to Gilbert, AZ in 1995. After a career in executive management in the mining industry, Will retired in 1998.Retirement settled Will and Terry in the Pacific Northwest, first Oregon then southwest Washington.In the ensuing years, grandkids Channing, Cooper, Emerson and Loden and their adventures, became Will’s entire world. Will loved his family and the outdoors. He was enthusiastic but not sentimental or romantic in his view of either. He found optimism and peace in both. Will is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Kendra and Charlie; his acquired children, Jason and Amy; and grandkids, Channing, Cooper, Emerson and Loden.He was preceded in death by his parents.At his request, no service will be held. He would want you to go for a walk in the woods or sit by a waterfall instead.In lieu of flowers, Will supported the Humane Society for SW Washington, 1100 NE 192nd Ave., Vancouver, WA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close