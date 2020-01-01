WILLIAM GERHARD DOEPKEN
March 3, 1944 ˜ December 21, 2019
William Gerhard Doepken, 75, of Camas, WA, died Sat., Dec. 21 in Vancouver, WA. He was born March 3, 1944 in Wheeling, WV to Herb and Betty Doepken. Will grew up in Narberth, PA with his older brother Tony.
His college years took him to Colorado, with a brief aside to Memphis, TN, for naval boot camp.
In 1966, in Boulder, CO, Will met the love of his life, Terry Walther! They were married in 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2019.
Will and Terry lived in Leadville, CO before moving to Evergreen, CO and starting a family. His two children, Kendra and Charlie, grew up in the woods of Colorado. A promotion took Will, Terry and Charlie to Gilbert, AZ in 1995. After a career in executive management in the mining industry, Will retired in 1998.
Retirement settled Will and Terry in the Pacific Northwest, first Oregon then southwest Washington.
In the ensuing years, grandkids Channing, Cooper, Emerson and Loden and their adventures, became Will’s entire world. Will loved his family and the outdoors. He was enthusiastic but not sentimental or romantic in his view of either. He found optimism and peace in both. Will is survived by his wife, Terry; children, Kendra and Charlie; his acquired children, Jason and Amy; and grandkids, Channing, Cooper, Emerson and Loden.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At his request, no service will be held. He would want you to go for a walk in the woods or sit by a waterfall instead.
In lieu of flowers, Will supported the Humane Society for SW Washington, 1100 NE 192nd Ave., Vancouver, WA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 1, 2020