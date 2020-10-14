WILLIAM FREDRICK MARKWORD
May 23, 1940 ˜ May 30, 2020
William Fredrick Markword passed away May 30, 2020. He was the only child born to Albert and Mabel Ruth (Crum) Markword. Bill was born May 23, 1940, in MaComb, IL.
In 1961, he married Bonnie Snook and had two boys, William Donald and Robert Andrew.
He moved to California where he started his career in the Forest Service. Bill moved to Vancouver, WA, in the early 1980s to work with the Mount Saint Helens Forest Service as a firefighter and dispatcher. Later he took a job as a land and mineral’s officer.
On Sept. 8, 1984, he and Barbara (Carter) Whitmore were married. Along with the marriage, he gained two sons and one daughter, which all three have passed.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara; two sons and his granddaughter, Marisa.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery - Apostles Urn Gardens Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 1 p.m., 1101 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA.
