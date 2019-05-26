Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Foster "Bill" Hidden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM ”BILL” FOSTER HIDDEN

November 2, 1944 ˜ May 17, 2019



William Foster Hidden, the great-grandson of the Vancouver, WA pioneer, L.M. Hidden, died Friday, May 17th, 2019, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center from complications after a heart attack. He was born November 2nd, 1944 at Clark General Hospital in Vancouver, Washington to Robert and Margaret (Sheppard) Hidden.

Bill worked in the Hidden Brickyard and in property management.

He was a regular member of the First United Methodist Church, Cherry Grove Friends Church, and Vancouver Church and enjoyed teaching Bible classes. Bill was involved in many community organizations: Rotary, Clark County Historical Society, Shared Hope International, The Salvation Army, and Vancouver Church Community Partners.

Bill loved people. He loved to hear about and discuss history, science fiction, inventions, or anything that involved hope, faith, and people. He was so pleased with and proud of his family.

Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marcia; his children, Lori (Dan) Novak, Daniel (Anna) Hidden and Katie Highley; six beautiful grandchildren, Dalton, Foster, William, Alice, Melanie, and Olivia; his siblings, Roberta (Ted) Foster, Oliver (Donna) Hidden, Monte (Naomi) Hidden, and Annie (Karsten) Walther; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

His memorial will be held at Vancouver Church, 3300 NE 78th St., at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1st, 2019.

Donations may be made in Bill’s name to the organizations he loved listed above.

