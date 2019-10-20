Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM EUGENE ‘BILL’ KESSINGER

January 6, 1931 ˜ October 7, 2019



William E. ‘Bill’ Kessinger passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 of natural causes after a recent hip and pelvic fracture.

Bill was born in Moline, KS, to Guy and Lorene Kessinger. He moved with his family to Oregon as a boy, residing in Eugene and eventually Portland.

Bill was an avid golfer his entire life playing on the golf teams at Washington H.S. and Oregon State. After graduating from OSU (1953) in Pharmacology, he served in the U.S. Air Force.

Bill was a dedicated son, a generous and loving father, caring pharmacist, honest and reliable businessman, animal and nature-lover and a truly authentic person.

Bill spent many of his retired years living on his beloved property near the Washougal River and playing golf and cards with his buddies at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Washougal, WA. One of his proudest moments was playing 18 holes of golf at OHGC and shooting a 79 at age 79.

‘Papa’ Bill will be greatly missed by his daughter, Patricia; stepsons, Michael, Mert and Greg; niece, Kelly; son-in-law, Bruce; daughters-in-law, Sandra, Carolyn and Therese; grandchildren, Austin, Nicholas, Hayden, Naomi, Danielle, Richelle and Chryssa; and great-grandsons, Sutton and Reeves.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Lorene; sister, Donna; son, Stewart; daughter, Janice; and second wife, Joyce.

A private family gathering will occur to celebrate Bill’s life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in loving memory of Bill and his two children who both passed much too young from CF.

Please sign his guest book @

William E. ‘Bill’ Kessinger passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 of natural causes after a recent hip and pelvic fracture.Bill was born in Moline, KS, to Guy and Lorene Kessinger. He moved with his family to Oregon as a boy, residing in Eugene and eventually Portland.Bill was an avid golfer his entire life playing on the golf teams at Washington H.S. and Oregon State. After graduating from OSU (1953) in Pharmacology, he served in the U.S. Air Force.Bill was a dedicated son, a generous and loving father, caring pharmacist, honest and reliable businessman, animal and nature-lover and a truly authentic person.Bill spent many of his retired years living on his beloved property near the Washougal River and playing golf and cards with his buddies at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Washougal, WA. One of his proudest moments was playing 18 holes of golf at OHGC and shooting a 79 at age 79.‘Papa’ Bill will be greatly missed by his daughter, Patricia; stepsons, Michael, Mert and Greg; niece, Kelly; son-in-law, Bruce; daughters-in-law, Sandra, Carolyn and Therese; grandchildren, Austin, Nicholas, Hayden, Naomi, Danielle, Richelle and Chryssa; and great-grandsons, Sutton and Reeves.Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Lorene; sister, Donna; son, Stewart; daughter, Janice; and second wife, Joyce.A private family gathering will occur to celebrate Bill’s life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in loving memory of Bill and his two children who both passed much too young from CF.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close