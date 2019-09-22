Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward La "Bill" Londe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM EDWARD LA LONDE

April 9, 1920 ˜ September 12, 2019



William ”Bill” Edward La Londe, 99, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019 surrounded by his children. He was born April 9, 1920 in Vancouver, WA to Joseph and Agnes La Londe at their homestead on 50th Ave. He grew up on the family farm helping his father grow marketable crops including filberts, walnuts, strawberries, apples and prunes.

Bill attended Barberton School and Shumway Junior High before graduating from Vancouver High School in 1936. Bill subsequently attended Washington State College where he earned his BS in Architectural Engineering in 1941, graduating summa cum laude. Bill was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.

Bill served in the

After discharge from the navy, Bill returned to his profession in 1947 as an architectural designer with local architect Don Stewart. In 1955, he and Craig Weaver formed the partnership of Weaver and La Londe, AIA, Vancouver. They designed commercial and institutional projects including Jason Lee Junior High; MacArthur, Hazel Dell and Walnut Grove elementary schools; Kelso, Camas and Columbia Presbyterian churches, East Vancouver Methodist Church; Totem Pole Shopping Center and Burgerville restaurants.

In 1968, Bill joined Nelson, Walla and Dolle & Co., Vancouver, as a principal architect. During his time with the firm, he was involved in designing and acting as the supervising architect on various projects namely Red Lion Motels in Portland, SeaTac, Vancouver, Sacramento, Billings and Santa Barbara; Fort Vancouver High School, Gaiser Junior High School; Salmon Creek Estates, Vancouver Village, SeaTac and Moses Lake shopping centers and SW Washington Hospital. He retired in 1982.

Bill pursued an active life, enjoying swimming, racquetball and various fitness endeavors. Among other interests, he was a talented watercolor artist, pianist, gardener, builder and home remodeler. Bill did much volunteer work including many years as Scout Master for Troop 326.

Bill and Maxine (nee McNeil) were married in 1949 and celebrated 67 years together before Maxine passed away in 2017. They raised four children. Bill and Maxine were active members of First Presbyterian Church for 65 years. During his retirement, they enjoyed travel and made numerous trips throughout the US. They especially loved the ”easy life” and snorkeling in the warm waters of Hawaii.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; and his sister, Josephine.

He is survived by his sons, Richard (Angie) and David; daughters, Patricia

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 4300 Main St., Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to or to First Presbyterian Church.

