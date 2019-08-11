Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Earl Gibbon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM EARL GIBBON

February 23, 1947 ˜ July 23, 2019



On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Doctor William Earl Gibbon, brother, father and friend, passed away at 6:46p.m. William was born on February 23, 1947 to Wilda and Earl Gibbon in Stettler, Alberta.

He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa where he received his Chiropractic and Naturopathic degrees.

After university, William moved to Southwest Washington in 1977 to open Washougal Chiropractic Clinic where he became known throughout the community for his effective methods, affordable rates and compassionate care.

On January 22, 1978, his only biological child, Amber Gibbon, was born to William and Patricia Jo Bishop.

William, or Doc, as his many friends called him, enjoyed riding quads with his ATV club, playing with his faithful Rat Terrier, Poe, visiting with friends at his beautiful home in the country and bragging about his beloved grandchildren.

On July 15, 2013, William announced his retirement from practice and officially passed his chiropractic torch to Doctor Raynel Hunt.

After retirement he was always working on a project of some sort, whether it was caring for his wide collection of fruit trees, berries and other landscape, researching family genealogy or caring for his home. He enjoyed traveling to visit his brother, sister and other family in Alberta, Canada and his daughter and her family in Southern Oregon. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved taking his boat out on the Columbia River and many local lakes, hunting from his backyard and filling his freezer with fish and wild game every autumn.

Many people turned to the Doc when they had problems or needed advise. He could always be counted on to share his wide reaching knowledge in medicine and otherwise. He will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilda and Earl. William is survived by his twin brother, Robert Gibbon; his sister, Brenda Johnson and her husband, Ken Johnson and their children, Sheena and Tim Johnson; his daughter, Amber Gibbon with her husband, Zachary Barnes and their children, Lance Corporal Cedar Barnes, Esmé Rose Barnes and Fiadh Maeve Vesta Barnes; his honorary son, Adrian Gibson; ex-wife and friend, Cara Gibbon; and many cousins in Alberta, Canada.

William’s grandson, Lance Corporal Barnes is currently embedded on a mission with the US Marine Corps and the family has chosen to wait to hold services until his return in early September. Remembrance services will be held at Browns Funeral Home in Camas, Washington on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12p.m. and William’s ashes will be scattered at the family farm in Stettler, Alberta. A Celebration of Life will be held at William’s home immediately following the Memorial Service, from 1-3p.m. Directions to his home will be available at the Service.

