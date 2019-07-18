WILLIAM ALIE MACRAE-SMITH
November 27, 1941 ˜ July 12, 2019
William Alie Macrae-Smith, formerly a resident of Washougal, WA for 45 years, passed away in Eagle, ID on July 12, 2019 at 77 years of age. He was born in Bellingham, WA on November 27, 1941 to William and Agnes Macrae-Smith.
He graduated from Everett High School in Everett, WA and went on to serve in the Army reserves.
He graduated from University of Washington and completed his education at University of Texas graduate school of Savings Institution Management.
He began his career in finance in 1966, eventually becoming Vice President of Washington State Bank and Riverview Community Bank.
He served on the Washougal planning commission, Industrial Revenue Bond Board, Zion Lutheran Church council and as Camas-Washougal Port Commissioner for 12 years. He was involved with the Jaycees, Toastmasters and the Camas-Washougal Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Jeannie Macrae-Smith; his daughter, Melissa (Michael) Cummings;and his son, William E. (Marci) Macrae-Smith. He leaves behind grandchildren, Karalynn (Nathan) Lee, Max Schmid, Eleanor Schmid, Nora Macrae-Smith, Megan Macrae-Smith, Bonny Macrae-Smith and Claire Macrae-Smith; and a great-grandson due January 2020. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie (Art) Jacobsen.
He was preceded in death by sisters, Betty McCrillis and Dorothy Kahwaty; and brother, John Macrae-Smith.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife to tropical locales, learning about his Scottish heritage, following the Seattle Seahawks and Mariners, all things Porsche and talking to babies.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Camas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at .
Published in The Columbian on July 18, 2019