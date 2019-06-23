Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Uskoski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WILLIAM A. USKOSKI

November 26, 1930 ˜ June 8, 2019



Bill Uskoski, age 88, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on June 8th, 2019. He was born in Gackle, ND to Peter and Aili Uskoski. Bill moved with his family to Hockinson, WA when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1948 and from Western Washington, with a BA in Education, in 1956.

Bill loved teaching and coaching. He retired from Hockinson Middle School in 1982.

Bill is survived by his wife, Tudy; stepson, Eric Brown and his wife, Kelly; granddaughters, Josie Haldeman, Brianna Brown and Alyza Haldeman; brother, John Uskoski and his wife Helen; great-granddaughter, Bella; as well as many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Everett, Clarence, Al and Carl; sisters, Teckla Jolma and Marie Peters; and stepson, Ken Haldeman.

Bill asked that there be no funereal or memorial service. His ashes will be scattered as was his request.

