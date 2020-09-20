WINNIE SWAN
March 19, 1928 ˜ September 13, 2020
Winnie Swan passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at the age of 92 at Forest Home Elder Care in Camas, WA. She was born March 19, 1928 in Billings, MT to William Elsinga and Dientja Werkman. Winnie was very proud of the fact her parents had emigrated from Groningen (Friesland) Holland to the United States via Ellis Island. Winnie’s birth name was Willemka, and she was quick to tell people the ’W’ was pronounced as a ’V.’
In her younger years, Winnie enjoyed crafts, sewing, and was especially talented with needlework. For a time, she was known as the gingerbread lady for the dozens of gingerbread men she would stuff, stitch up, and trim with rickrack and handmade bows. Winnie’s gingerbread men are in homes across Clark County!
Winnie also loved counted cross stitch and would put much love and care in each picture she made, whether it was an exquisite angel or an old world Santa. Family members were the lucky recipients of these beautiful and professionally framed works of art. In her later years, she would work crossword puzzles and enjoyed adult coloring books.
Winnie moved to Van Mall Retirement and Assisted Living where she developed new friendships and enjoyed activities. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Van Mall who looked after her. Winnie enjoyed this loving community for four years.
Needing a higher level of care, Winnie moved to Forest Home Elder Care in August of 2019, where she lived until her death. For 13 months she was compassionately and lovingly cared for by Jim and Patty Sundem and the incredibly sweet caregivers.
In the last six weeks of Winnie’s life, PeaceHealth Hospice provided support and skilled nursing to ensure a peaceful passing. Winnie’s family greatly appreciates PeaceHealth Hospice and Chaplain Mark Pierce who prayed with her, played his guitar, and sang both old and new hymns.
Winnie was preceded in death by her older sister, Antiena Gates and younger brother, Gerrit Elsinga.
She is survived by her sister, Diane and brother-in-law, Harold Baylous of Ridgefield, WA, whom she loved very much. Winnie and Diane spent many fun moments together canning peaches and applesauce and sharing stories about their many cross stitch projects.
Also surviving is her son, Gary and daughter-in-law, Lynnae Anderson Swan, of Arroyo Grande, CA; daughter, Michelle Swan Seekins and son-in-law, Bill Seekins, of Camas, along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In 1991, Winnie vacationed with Gary and Lynnae at Lake Tahoe where she experienced an exhilarating parasailing adventure. At a future date, her family will gather in Lake Tahoe, and Winnie will be returned to this place of peace and beauty.
Donations may be made to support other families in need at end of life in memory of Winnie Swan to PeaceHealth Hospice, PO Box 2369, Vancouver, WA 98668.
