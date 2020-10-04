1/1
Wilhelm "Bill" Braunschweig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilhelm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILHELM “BILL” BRAUNSCHWEIG
December 23, 1948 ˜ September 10, 2020

Wilhelm “Bill” Braunschweig passed away the afternoon of Sept. 10, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. He had been battling lung cancer. Bill was born Dec. 23, 1948, to Hank and Erma Braunschweig. He was the oldest of two children.
Besides a son, brother, cousin, friend, husband and father, Bill was many things throughout his life: football player, lieutenant in the Army, a volunteer fireman, entrepreneur, AA sponsor, truck driver and caretaker at the Old Grist Mill.
Bill leaves behind his younger sister, Gloria Braunschweig; children, Chris Braunschweig (Monica), Heather Buratto (Mark), Brian Braunhuber (Ruth) and Bane Braunschweig (Stephanie); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
At Bill’s request, there will be no memorial services. He will forever be at his favorite hunting grounds.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Bill’s name to Meals on Wheels, Luepke Senior Center - Clark County or your local fire department. If you wish to send a note to the family, please send to Heather Buratto, 2754 Grand Oaks Loop, Cedar Park, TX 78613 or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved