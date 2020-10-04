WILHELM “BILL” BRAUNSCHWEIG
December 23, 1948 ˜ September 10, 2020
Wilhelm “Bill” Braunschweig passed away the afternoon of Sept. 10, 2020, in Vancouver, WA. He had been battling lung cancer. Bill was born Dec. 23, 1948, to Hank and Erma Braunschweig. He was the oldest of two children.
Besides a son, brother, cousin, friend, husband and father, Bill was many things throughout his life: football player, lieutenant in the Army, a volunteer fireman, entrepreneur, AA sponsor, truck driver and caretaker at the Old Grist Mill.
Bill leaves behind his younger sister, Gloria Braunschweig; children, Chris Braunschweig (Monica), Heather Buratto (Mark), Brian Braunhuber (Ruth) and Bane Braunschweig (Stephanie); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
At Bill’s request, there will be no memorial services. He will forever be at his favorite hunting grounds.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Bill’s name to Meals on Wheels, Luepke Senior Center - Clark County or your local fire department. If you wish to send a note to the family, please send to Heather Buratto, 2754 Grand Oaks Loop, Cedar Park, TX 78613 or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits
.