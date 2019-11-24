WILBUR (WILL) DEAN PLUMLEE
August 11, 1932 ˜ November 11, 2019
Wilbur (Will) Dean Plumlee passed away at 2 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2019, fittingly on Veterans Day as he was a near 22-year veteran of the Navy and United States Air Force.
He was born August 11, 1932, in the small village of Cambria, IL, the third child of Earl and Minnie Plumlee.
After his service to our country, Wilbur owned a State Farm Agency in Wilsonville, OR, for nearly 30 years.
He was a lover of history, avid reader, studied the stock market, swung a mean golf club, wrote poetry, loved to travel, had a gentle wit about him, and when you thought he wasn’t listening, he would toss out some perfectly timed one liner, was a dedicated loyal republican and so much more. He is survived by his wife at home, Caroline; two sons, Dan Plumlee of San Francisco, CA, and Jason Plumlee of Sherwood, OR; daughter, Julie Kasler, and son-in-law, Greg Kasler, of Beaverton, OR, and grandchildren, Bryan, Bailey, and Brooklynn Kasler. He is also survived by his brother, Gene of West Chicago, IL; his sisters, Earleen Johns of Hurst, IL, and Mary Quigley of Leigh Acres, FL.
Will was preceded in death by his older brother, Bill and his younger brother, Vic.
He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity. Our hearts are shattered over the loss of this wonderful human being.
Memorial service with full military honors is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, at 2:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd, Portland, OR 97086. Celebration of life and reception will follow at The Elks Lodge, 13121 SE McLaughlin Blvd., Milwaukie, OR 97222.
In lieu of flowers, Wilbur would be grateful for donations made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 24, 2019