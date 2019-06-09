Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbert Bill Walz. View Sign Service Information Funeral 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Battle Ground , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



WILBERT ”BILL” WALZ

December 29, 1933 ˜ June 1, 2019



Wilbert ”Bill” Walz, 85, of Battle Ground, WA, died June 1, 2019 after a brief struggle with cancer.

He was born December 29, 1933 to Joseph and Mary Walz in Wadena, MN.

Bill had a successful Excavation and Demolition Business in Clark County.

He enjoyed fishing, traveling somewhere warm, riding a tractor and developing real estate.

Survivors include his companion, Margie Jessie of Tigard, OR; son, Curt Walz of Battle Ground, WA; son, Scott Walz of Port Charlotte, FL; daughter, Dawn (Quinto) Forlini of Port Charlotte, FL; sister, Mary Jo (Keith) Petersen of Cambridge, MN; grandchildren, Scott Walz, Battle Ground, WA and Natasha Walz, Sarasota, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Walz, who died in 2004; his parents; brothers, Richard Walz, Dennis Walz and Mike Walz; and sister, Loraine Roggenkamp.

Bill’s funeral will be Thursday, June 13, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Battle Ground, WA where he was a long-time parishioner.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Fire District #3, 17718 NE 159th St., Brush Prairie, WA 98606 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1603 N. Parkway Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604.

