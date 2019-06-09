WILBERT ”BILL” WALZ
December 29, 1933 ˜ June 1, 2019
Wilbert ”Bill” Walz, 85, of Battle Ground, WA, died June 1, 2019 after a brief struggle with cancer.
He was born December 29, 1933 to Joseph and Mary Walz in Wadena, MN.
Bill had a successful Excavation and Demolition Business in Clark County.
He enjoyed fishing, traveling somewhere warm, riding a tractor and developing real estate.
Survivors include his companion, Margie Jessie of Tigard, OR; son, Curt Walz of Battle Ground, WA; son, Scott Walz of Port Charlotte, FL; daughter, Dawn (Quinto) Forlini of Port Charlotte, FL; sister, Mary Jo (Keith) Petersen of Cambridge, MN; grandchildren, Scott Walz, Battle Ground, WA and Natasha Walz, Sarasota, FL.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen Walz, who died in 2004; his parents; brothers, Richard Walz, Dennis Walz and Mike Walz; and sister, Loraine Roggenkamp.
Bill’s funeral will be Thursday, June 13, 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Battle Ground, WA where he was a long-time parishioner.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Fire District #3, 17718 NE 159th St., Brush Prairie, WA 98606 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1603 N. Parkway Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604.
Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019