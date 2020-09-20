WESLEY LEE BUTLER
April 4, 1943 ˜ September 2, 2020
Wesley Lee Butler, 77, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2020 at Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center in Vancouver, WA.
He was born April 4, 1943 in Seattle, WA, where his father worked for Boeing during World War II. At about age 2, Wes’s family moved to Walla Walla, WA, where his parents both had family there. Wes grew up in Walla Walla, hunting the Blues with his favorite dog, Suzie, riding motorcycles, and fishing the creeks and streams of Walla Walla.
In his teenage years, Wes’s life was much like the movie “American Graffiti.” He and his friends worked on hot rodding their cars and cruising. He was a member of the very first car club in Walla Walla, The Drifters.
Wes still enjoyed hunting and fishing; he fished the Columbia River before there were dams. Wes’s generation saw the births of rock and roll and television, and a man walking on the moon.
During high school and a shortly after, he worked in the bakery at Fleenor’s Market, where his mother, Irene, worked. He graduated Wa-Hi in 1961. Wes worked for Union Pacific Railroad until he received his draft notice from the Army. He served in the Army from February 1964 to October 1965. He was honorably discharged and went back to Walla Walla where he worked at Union Pacific Railroad and Zellerbach Paper Company.
During this time, he was married to his first wife and they had two children together; daughter, Cheri and son, Michael. After their divorce, he moved to Vancouver in the late 1970s. His jobs included working for Cox Cable Company, Longview Switching Company and Portland Terminal.
During this time, he married his second wife and gained a daughter, Rachel. He and his second wife later divorced, and Wes continued working at Boise Cascade in Vancouver, meeting his third wife, Jean. They shared a home together for 22 years. Wes also worked for Vinings Chemical and Kemira Chemical Company in Washougal, WA.
He retired at age 62, in 2006. In his retirement years, Wes enjoyed taking trips with Jean all over Washington, Oregon and parts of Canada, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He also enjoyed gardening, landscaping, tinkering with his old Chevy and perfecting his criss-cross mowing technique.
Wes is survived by his partner and wife of 22 years, Jean Watson-Butler of Vancouver; daughter, Cheri Rao and her family of Lafayette, CA; son, Michael Butler, wife, Molly and family of Touchet, WA; and daughter, Rachel Haney, husband, Jim and family of Spring Hill, TN, with a total of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Wes is preceded in death by his parents, John “Jack” Butler and Irene Butler of Walla Walla; sister, Debra Atwood of Mesa, AZ and first grandchild, ReAna Butler of Touchet, WA.
Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no funeral. A small graveside service with military honors will be held Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Lamar Garden section, in Walla Walla.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wesley’s memory, to the Elaine and Don Heimbigner Hospice Care Center, 3102 NE 134th St., Vancouver, WA 98686 or give@chhh.org
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits