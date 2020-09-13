1/1
Wesley Howard "Butch" Bellamy
WESLEY HOWARD BELLAMY
March 7, 1949 ˜ August 22, 2020

Wesley H. Bellamy passed away Aug. 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to Clifford and Esther Bellamy of Vancouver, WA on March 7, 1949.
Wes was an avid outdoorsman who loved working with his hands and could fix just about anything. His famous line being “you can fix that,” even if you didn’t really want to.
Wes “Butch” Bellamy was an amazing father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Hands down one of “The Greats,” forever remembered by his steady character, devotion to family, willingness to jump in to lend a helping hand, all provided with a little teasing and mischief.
Wes is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Bellamy; daughters, Anna West and Kelly Leverich; son, Joshua Bellamy; grandchildren, Kyle and Jenna Leverich; and sister, Helen Boldt.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 13, 2020
He was such a rare gem. So kind hearted and always had something cheerful to say.
Georgina Sackos
Neighbor
September 13, 2020
I will always remember Wes as a real character, with a big heart and an easy and contagious smile. One of the kindest people I have ever met.

My thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Ryan Loghry
Friend
September 13, 2020
I saddened that I never got the chance to me you. I am blessed to have your wonderful daughter Anna in my life. Rest in peace Sir
Donna Fairchild
Friend
September 13, 2020
Wes was more than a brother in law to me. He was my brother, my friend, one of my rescuers and biggest supporters. He was the perfect husband for my sister and a best friend and mentor to my brother. I will forever miss him and will cherish 50 years of memories. I love you Wes!
Wendy Kizer
Family
