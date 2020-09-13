WESLEY HOWARD BELLAMY
March 7, 1949 ˜ August 22, 2020
Wesley H. Bellamy passed away Aug. 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born to Clifford and Esther Bellamy of Vancouver, WA on March 7, 1949.
Wes was an avid outdoorsman who loved working with his hands and could fix just about anything. His famous line being “you can fix that,” even if you didn’t really want to.
Wes “Butch” Bellamy was an amazing father, husband, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Hands down one of “The Greats,” forever remembered by his steady character, devotion to family, willingness to jump in to lend a helping hand, all provided with a little teasing and mischief.
Wes is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara Bellamy; daughters, Anna West and Kelly Leverich; son, Joshua Bellamy; grandchildren, Kyle and Jenna Leverich; and sister, Helen Boldt.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits