WESLEY DAVID DRURY
December 7, 1963 ˜ September 22, 2020
Wesley David Drury, 56, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his Vancouver, WA, home. He was born Dec. 7, 1963, in Marshalltown, IA, to Daniel and Donna Drury.
He was a 50-year resident of Vancouver, and graduated from Evergreen High School in 1982. Wes married Wendy Drury in 1995 and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this past August.
He completed his five-year apprenticeship in 1997 and was a journeyman electrician for the local IBEW 48 for 20 years. Although he loved to work and build things, his body started to say otherwise and he retired in 2014.
Wes enjoyed many hobbies and was very talented. In his earlier days, he enjoyed dirt bikes, camping, fishing, building things and much more. You could say he always enjoyed life to the fullest.
He met the love of his life in 1991 and decided to settle down. His wife and kids were most important to him. He worked extremely hard for the family but never missed his boys ball games or events, he even videotaped most of their childhood moments. His latest hobbies consisted of building or fixing things, stained glass, painting ceramics, puzzles, refurbishing and building guitars and many others.
Wes loved his granddaughters, his classic cars, lava lamps, animals, hummingbirds and anything with eagles on it. He was known to collect a thing or two. Wes also loved four-letter words and was known to say a few here and there, especially when searching through his vast assortment of collectibles. Most of all, he was always generous and truly enjoyed helping others.
Although he lived a less than average life span, his life experiences and stories of wild days are boundless and not of the average man. He said what he wanted to say, did what he wanted to do, ate what he wanted to eat, wore what he wanted to wear (or not wear), he laughed at anything inappropriate, and lived life to the fullest. Probably why he had so many entertaining stories to tell.
Wes will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife, Wendy Drury; son, Alex Drury of Vancouver; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Tara Neyer of Camas, WA; son, Nathan Neyer of Vancouver; two granddaughters, Kailee Neyer and Mikala Neyer of Camas; mother, Donna Drury-Kubicz (spouse, Bill Kubicz) of Benson, AZ; brother, Jim Drury of Mesa, AZ.
Wes was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Drury.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19, at his family’s home in Vancouver, tentatively July 24, 2021.
Family and friends can write condolences and memories in his online guest book or send them to his family at: WesDruryMemorial@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donating to his favorite charities in his honor, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your local humane society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. Please sign his guest book @ www.evergreenmemorialgardens.com/obituaries/Wesley-David-Drury?obId=18462439#/celebrationWall
or share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits
.