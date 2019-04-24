WESLEY ’WES’ CARL THOMAS
September 6, 1937 ˜ April 9, 2019
Wesley ’Wes’ Carl Thomas passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Springfield, MO. on September 6, 1937 to Carl and Freda Thomas.
He graduated from Palm Springs High School and studied at City College of San Diego. Wes joined the Navy in 1955 and served with Attack Squadron 15 aboard the Midway-class aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He retired from the Armed Services as a Chief Petty Officer in 1975. He went on to work for Larch Corrections Center and the DSHS. He retired from Washington State in 2003.
Wes loved spending his time with family and friends. He is loved for his witty sense of humor and will be missed by many. He spent his leisure time playing the piano, singing, golfing and tending to his roses.
Wes is survived by his wife of 45 years Cora Thomas; daughters Gail, Sally and Audrey; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens 1101 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA. 98684 on April 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Please sign his guestbook @ www.collumbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 24, 2019