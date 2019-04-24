Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Carl "Wes" Thomas. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Gardens Funeral Chapel 1101 NE 112th Avenue Vancouver , WA 98684 (360)-892-6060 Send Flowers Obituary



WESLEY ’WES’ CARL THOMAS

September 6, 1937 ˜ April 9, 2019



Wesley ’Wes’ Carl Thomas passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Springfield, MO. on September 6, 1937 to Carl and Freda Thomas.

He graduated from Palm Springs High School and studied at City College of San Diego. Wes joined the Navy in 1955 and served with Attack Squadron 15 aboard the Midway-class aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He retired from the Armed Services as a Chief Petty Officer in 1975. He went on to work for Larch Corrections Center and the DSHS. He retired from Washington State in 2003.

Wes loved spending his time with family and friends. He is loved for his witty sense of humor and will be missed by many. He spent his leisure time playing the piano, singing, golfing and tending to his roses.

Wes is survived by his wife of 45 years Cora Thomas; daughters Gail, Sally and Audrey; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens 1101 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA. 98684 on April 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.

Please sign his guestbook @



Wesley ’Wes’ Carl Thomas passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Springfield, MO. on September 6, 1937 to Carl and Freda Thomas.He graduated from Palm Springs High School and studied at City College of San Diego. Wes joined the Navy in 1955 and served with Attack Squadron 15 aboard the Midway-class aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. He retired from the Armed Services as a Chief Petty Officer in 1975. He went on to work for Larch Corrections Center and the DSHS. He retired from Washington State in 2003.Wes loved spending his time with family and friends. He is loved for his witty sense of humor and will be missed by many. He spent his leisure time playing the piano, singing, golfing and tending to his roses.Wes is survived by his wife of 45 years Cora Thomas; daughters Gail, Sally and Audrey; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.The memorial service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens 1101 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA. 98684 on April 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.Please sign his guestbook @ www.collumbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close