WESLEY ’WES’ ALBERT GRAHNERT
September 15, 1949 ˜ November 24, 2019
Born Sept. 15, 1949, and raised in Vancouver, WA, Wes passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, in Portland, OR. He was a 1967 graduate of Evergreen High School.
Wes was an avid elk hunter, outdoorsman, gardener and also “Pizza King” of Lumberjack Pizza from 1982 to 1996 in Woodland, WA. Wes traded in his mitts for gloves and became commercial project supervisor for Colf Construction. He retired in 2016 after 22 years. After retirement, Wes and his wife loved taking their fifth wheel trailer to the beach to watch the sunset and feed the birds.
In the 1990s, Wes was sound engineer for his wife, Sandy Tess. In 1997, he was asked to be sound engineer for the CMAA award program in Nashville, TN. Wes also received an award for his sound engineer skills.
Wes and Sandy held a country music open mic show in Woodland for many years which gave musicians/singers a chance to play and sing to an audience on a monthly Saturday night.
Wes is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandy Tess; sons, Steven Wesley (Grahnert) of Nashville, TN, and Jeremy Grahnert (special recognition to Amber and son, Logan Carr) of Vancouver; and grandson, Joshua Fiskvik of Battle Ground, WA.
Wes is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa (Grahnert) Fiskvik; sister, Linda Loy; parents, Fenton and Marjorie (French) Grahnert and brother-in-law, Ron Bronkhorst.
Please join us on Dec. 7, at 1 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church, 11208 NE Hazel Dell Avenue, Vancouver, WA. Internment follows immediately at 2:15 p.m., at Northwood Park Cemetery, 16407 NE 15th Ave., Ridgefield, WA. A potluck/refreshment reception will follow.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 1, 2019