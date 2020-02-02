Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wes Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WES DAVIS

September 2, 1933 ˜ December 31, 2019



Wes Davis of Vancouver, Washington, died on December 31st, just before midnight, at home after years long battle with Parkinson’s. Heaven rang in the New Year with his joyful entrance into heaven that night! He was born in Newberg, Oregon to Elsie Livengood and Wesley Davis, Sr. on September 2, 1933. He was an only child. He grew up in northeast Portland, Oregon, attended Vestal Grade School and graduated from Grant High School in 1951. Wes attended Vanport College (now Portland State University) and then joined the Coast Guard in August 1953.

He married the love of his life, Winona Delfel, on November 8, 1953, and spent their first 4 years in Alamdea, California where Steve was born. Upon returning to Portland from the service, Wes started working for his father at Multi-Light Sign Company which designed and built many of the signs still visible in Portland. Two more children, Sandi and Ken were born, and he raised his family in northeast Portland.

Once the kids were raised, Wes and Nona moved to Sandy, Oregon, and spent their most memorable 10 years ”on the farm” with horses, sheep, pigs, chickens and a huge beautiful garden. They wanted to be closer to their grandkids, so they moved to Kelso, Washington residing there for 10 years until the grandkids had graduated from high school, then they moved back to Vancouver to be closer to their ”roots”.

Wes loved restoring cars, tennis, fishing and camping. They fell in love with Central Oregon, enjoying over 10 years at their second home in Eagle Crest in Redmond.

Wes made many lasting and close friendships over the years. He dearly loved his family, friends and the Lord.

Wes is survived by his wife of 66 years, Winona; sons, Steve (Terri) and Ken (Pat); daughter, Sandi Hendrickson (David); grandchildren, Matt Kuhl, Megan Elliott, Ryan Kuhl and Scott Hendrickson; in addition to 5 great-grandchildren.

Wes was a great guy who was fun to be around, had a sparkle in his eye and was loved by all who met him. He will be in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2:00 at Real Life Church, 8100 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon or Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Please sign his guest book @

Wes Davis of Vancouver, Washington, died on December 31st, just before midnight, at home after years long battle with Parkinson’s. Heaven rang in the New Year with his joyful entrance into heaven that night! He was born in Newberg, Oregon to Elsie Livengood and Wesley Davis, Sr. on September 2, 1933. He was an only child. He grew up in northeast Portland, Oregon, attended Vestal Grade School and graduated from Grant High School in 1951. Wes attended Vanport College (now Portland State University) and then joined the Coast Guard in August 1953.He married the love of his life, Winona Delfel, on November 8, 1953, and spent their first 4 years in Alamdea, California where Steve was born. Upon returning to Portland from the service, Wes started working for his father at Multi-Light Sign Company which designed and built many of the signs still visible in Portland. Two more children, Sandi and Ken were born, and he raised his family in northeast Portland.Once the kids were raised, Wes and Nona moved to Sandy, Oregon, and spent their most memorable 10 years ”on the farm” with horses, sheep, pigs, chickens and a huge beautiful garden. They wanted to be closer to their grandkids, so they moved to Kelso, Washington residing there for 10 years until the grandkids had graduated from high school, then they moved back to Vancouver to be closer to their ”roots”.Wes loved restoring cars, tennis, fishing and camping. They fell in love with Central Oregon, enjoying over 10 years at their second home in Eagle Crest in Redmond.Wes made many lasting and close friendships over the years. He dearly loved his family, friends and the Lord.Wes is survived by his wife of 66 years, Winona; sons, Steve (Terri) and Ken (Pat); daughter, Sandi Hendrickson (David); grandchildren, Matt Kuhl, Megan Elliott, Ryan Kuhl and Scott Hendrickson; in addition to 5 great-grandchildren.Wes was a great guy who was fun to be around, had a sparkle in his eye and was loved by all who met him. He will be in our hearts forever.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 2:00 at Real Life Church, 8100 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, Washington.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Resources of Oregon or Michael J. Fox Foundation.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close