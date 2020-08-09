WENDY SUE PASTOR
January 28, 1973 ˜ June 19, 2020
Wendy was born in a Maryland suburb of Washington D.C. on Jan. 28, 1973. Her chosen family, adoptive parents and three siblings, met her at the age of three at St. Anne’s orphanage in Maryland. The very first time Wendy met her adoptive mom, Peggy, she asked “Are you going to be my mommy?” From that moment on, Wendy became a beloved member of the Pastor family.
Wendy became an athletic superstar, in high school and beyond. She led the Sunset High School girls soccer team to the 1991 State Championship. Wendy was selected for the First Team All-State and then the county’s Outstanding Girl High School Athlete of the Year (1991). She also excelled in track, setting a new Oregon high school record for the triple jump at the state meet (1991). Coaches, teammates, spectators were awed by her athletic abilities.
Wendy’s greatest joy came from the children and animals in her life. ‘Auntie Wendy’ was loved by all the little lives she nurtured. She spent many years working as a nanny. Wendy proved to be a highly capable technician and handy-person around the house, often spending hours helping her family.
Wendy’s beautiful smile and bright light will be terribly missed by her parents, Ron and Peggy Pastor; sisters, Mary and Katie; brothers, John and Chris; partner, Jennifer; dog, Cody; brother-in-law, Scott, sisters-in-law, Sandra and Krista; nephews, Gabe and Tyler; nieces, Kayla and Jordan; as well as three great-nephews.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits