1/1
Wendy Sue Pastor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WENDY SUE PASTOR
January 28, 1973 ˜ June 19, 2020

Wendy was born in a Maryland suburb of Washington D.C. on Jan. 28, 1973. Her chosen family, adoptive parents and three siblings, met her at the age of three at St. Anne’s orphanage in Maryland. The very first time Wendy met her adoptive mom, Peggy, she asked “Are you going to be my mommy?” From that moment on, Wendy became a beloved member of the Pastor family.
Wendy became an athletic superstar, in high school and beyond. She led the Sunset High School girls soccer team to the 1991 State Championship. Wendy was selected for the First Team All-State and then the county’s Outstanding Girl High School Athlete of the Year (1991). She also excelled in track, setting a new Oregon high school record for the triple jump at the state meet (1991). Coaches, teammates, spectators were awed by her athletic abilities.
Wendy’s greatest joy came from the children and animals in her life. ‘Auntie Wendy’ was loved by all the little lives she nurtured. She spent many years working as a nanny. Wendy proved to be a highly capable technician and handy-person around the house, often spending hours helping her family.
Wendy’s beautiful smile and bright light will be terribly missed by her parents, Ron and Peggy Pastor; sisters, Mary and Katie; brothers, John and Chris; partner, Jennifer; dog, Cody; brother-in-law, Scott, sisters-in-law, Sandra and Krista; nephews, Gabe and Tyler; nieces, Kayla and Jordan; as well as three great-nephews.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved