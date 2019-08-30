Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne M. Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WAYNE HAMILTON

August 5, 1931 ˜ August 21, 2019



Wayne M. Hamilton of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on August 21, 2019, at the age of 88. He was born in Denver, Colorado to Henry and Lois Hamilton on August 5, 1931.

Wayne graduated from Clark College, then met the love of his life, Jeanette Walter. They were married on May 11, 1957 at the Brush Prairie Baptist Church in Vancouver, Washington. Together they raised their son, Steve L. Hamilton.

Wayne served his country in the Army from 1951-1953, and then in the Army Reserve until 1959. He was stationed in Alaska and had many a story to tell.

Wayne worked wiring ships in Portland, Oregon, then later settled working at Crown Zellerbach where he retired after 32 years at the age of 55.

Wayne was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing. When he retired, he and Jeanette traveled the country, going to many places they always wanted to see.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jeanette Hamilton; grandsons, Brian and Toby; daughter-in-law, Holly Hamilton; sister, Lucille Bunker; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Jerry Harman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lois Hamilton; and son, Steve L. Hamilton.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 6, 1:00 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA. There will be a gathering in the hospitality room after the graveside service.

Donations may be made to the Brush Prairie Baptist Church, 11814 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98662.

