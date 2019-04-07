|
WAYNE LONGFIELD
1939 ˜ 2019
Wayne Longfield passed away peacefully at home on March 30, 2019 at the age of 79.
Wayne was a retired Fire Fighter with Disctrict 4 & 5 and owned and operated Orchards Electric. He also served in the Navy in his younger days.
Wayne had a strong faith and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed volunteering and helping people.
He dearly loved his family which included his wife, Sherry, of 57 years; son, Patrick; daughter, Kimberly (Dinkar); and two super grandkids, Kaelin and Louie.
A Celebration of Life will be at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Donations may be made to Glenwood Community Church, Short Term Missions, 12201 NE 72nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98686.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 7, 2019