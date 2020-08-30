WARREN PAUL ’ANDY’ ANDERSON
September 29, 1944 ˜ August 18, 2020
Warren Paul “Andy” Anderson passed away unexpectedly during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 in Vancouver, WA after several years of health struggles
Born and raised in Seattle, WA, the fourth of five siblings of Birger B. and Frank Lane Anderson, Andy joined the U.S. Air Force following his graduation from Chief Sealth High School. His training as a jet aircraft mechanic took him to duty stations in France and throughout the Southwestern United States during his four years of service. During his final military assignment at Kelly Field, San Antonio, TX, he met a college student, Carla “CiCi” Pike, on a blind date. After his discharge, Andy and CiCi were married in San Antonio on May 27, 1967. They moved to Seattle the following year to be near the extended family.
For the next 10 years, Andy was a salesman for Graybar Electric Co., and became the loving dad to Eric Carl (1972), Jeffrey Paul (1974) and Kelsy Lane (1977).
In 1978 Andy was transferred to the Graybar office in Portland, OR. A staunch Washingtonian, Andy endured the daily Portland commutes in order to live and raise his family in Vancouver. Andy was active in St. Joseph parish, coached many seasons of Little League baseball, grew an amazingly productive backyard raised-bed garden each year, rallied the family for summertime camping trips throughout the Pacific Northwest, handed on his love of books and reading, and enthusiastically attended each of the kids’ school, sporting, music and drama events.
Andy’s heart always belonged to the series of cats he owned starting with ‘Shadow’ who accompanied the move north from San Antonio and ended with ‘Snowball’ who is now spoiled by son Jeff’s family.
Golf was Andy’s individual sport of choice, and he would round up a twosome or foursome as often as possible, which often included his son Jeff. He continued to hit the links after his retirement as long as his health allowed. He avidly followed the University of Washington Huskies teams and the Seattle Seahawks but his love of Seattle Mariners baseball continued undiminished right up to the final out and his final text to CiCi the night before his death.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Daurene Reichenberger; and brother, Birger “Bud” Anderson.
He is survived by CiCi, his wife of 53 years; son, Eric (Lisa Pusateri); son, Jeff (Sara Green-Anderson); and daughter, Kelsy (Kevin Pearson); grandchildren, Elodie Anderson, Ainsley Anderson, Nathan, Gabriel and Anna Pearson; brothers, Lyle Anderson (Alice) of Lebanon, OR and Craig Anderson (Arlene) of Marysville, WA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout WA, OR and CA.
Cremation service is being provided by Evergreen Memorial Gardens. When it is safe for friends and family to gather, a celebration of life will be planned.
For those who wish to honor Andy’s memory, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mariners Care On BASE, Attn: McKenzie Mitchell, 1250 First Ave. South, Seattle, WA 98134; The Humane Society for Southwest Washington, [https://southwesthumane.org/donate/more-ways-to-support-us/
], or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits