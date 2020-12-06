1/1
Ward Upson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WARD UPSON
September 29, 1930 ˜ November 25, 2020

Ward passed away Nov. 25, 2020, after an illness.
Ward taught for 25 years. His favorite subject was archeology. After he retired, and because he was bored, Ward started a wine touring business in Sonoma County, CA. He loved playing tennis and running, where he ran a couple of marathons. After Roberta retired, they moved to the Northwest and settled in Vancouver, WA. This gave Ward the opportunity to get back into archeology where he volunteered at Fort Vancouver. They loved to travel and had been all over the world and still have many friends in places they visited. He had a wonderful life and will be greatly missed.
Ward is survived by his wife of 51 years, Roberta; daughters, Kathy, Cindy and Shelley; two sons, Don and Scott; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved