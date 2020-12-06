WARD UPSON
September 29, 1930 ˜ November 25, 2020
Ward passed away Nov. 25, 2020, after an illness.
Ward taught for 25 years. His favorite subject was archeology. After he retired, and because he was bored, Ward started a wine touring business in Sonoma County, CA. He loved playing tennis and running, where he ran a couple of marathons. After Roberta retired, they moved to the Northwest and settled in Vancouver, WA. This gave Ward the opportunity to get back into archeology where he volunteered at Fort Vancouver. They loved to travel and had been all over the world and still have many friends in places they visited. He had a wonderful life and will be greatly missed.
Ward is survived by his wife of 51 years, Roberta; daughters, Kathy, Cindy and Shelley; two sons, Don and Scott; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits