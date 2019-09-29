WANDA OTTENSMEYER
Wanda Jewel Hart Ottensmeyer, a resident of Vancouver WA for the past 34 years, died on September 23, 2019.
Wanda lived her first 48 years in St. Louis MO, where she met her late husband and father of their 4 children, Charles D. Ottensmeyer. Her early adult life was devoted to raising their family and assisting Charles in his medical practice. She attended Washington University and 3 other colleges in Missouri, but preferred being a homemaker to pursuing a career. Wanda’s other interests included volunteer work, duplicate bridge, and investments. She achieved the status of Life Master and won national and regional bridge tournaments. Wanda was a graceful ballroom dancer and skillful poker player as well.
In addition to her late husband Charles, Wanda was predeceased by her companion of many years, Walter Knecht. She is survived by her loving children Kathryn Schramm (Robert), Richard Ottensmeyer (Margie), George Ottensmeyer, and Joanne Olson (Gary). Also a source of pride were her grandchildren, Laura Siegel, Steven Schramm; Jason, Sara, Ryan, and Chris Ottensmeyer; and Cora Olson; and great-grandchildren Evan, Lily, Avery and Kian Siegel, Alex and Anna Schramm. She is also survived by her much loved friends Kathy Pachl, Dolores Turner, Elvie O’Connell, and Thelma and Bruce Peden; as well as friends at Vancouver Point and Glenwood.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019