Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WANDA OTTENSMEYER



Wanda Jewel Hart Ottensmeyer, a resident of Vancouver WA for the past 34 years, died on September 23, 2019.

Wanda lived her first 48 years in St. Louis MO, where she met her late husband and father of their 4 children, Charles D. Ottensmeyer. Her early adult life was devoted to raising their family and assisting Charles in his medical practice. She attended Washington University and 3 other colleges in Missouri, but preferred being a homemaker to pursuing a career. Wanda’s other interests included volunteer work, duplicate bridge, and investments. She achieved the status of Life Master and won national and regional bridge tournaments. Wanda was a graceful ballroom dancer and skillful poker player as well.

In addition to her late husband Charles, Wanda was predeceased by her companion of many years, Walter Knecht. She is survived by her loving children Kathryn Schramm (Robert), Richard Ottensmeyer (Margie), George Ottensmeyer, and Joanne Olson (Gary). Also a source of pride were her grandchildren, Laura Siegel, Steven Schramm; Jason, Sara, Ryan, and Chris Ottensmeyer; and Cora Olson; and great-grandchildren Evan, Lily, Avery and Kian Siegel, Alex and Anna Schramm. She is also survived by her much loved friends Kathy Pachl, Dolores Turner, Elvie O’Connell, and Thelma and Bruce Peden; as well as friends at Vancouver Point and Glenwood.

Please sign her guest book @

Wanda Jewel Hart Ottensmeyer, a resident of Vancouver WA for the past 34 years, died on September 23, 2019.Wanda lived her first 48 years in St. Louis MO, where she met her late husband and father of their 4 children, Charles D. Ottensmeyer. Her early adult life was devoted to raising their family and assisting Charles in his medical practice. She attended Washington University and 3 other colleges in Missouri, but preferred being a homemaker to pursuing a career. Wanda’s other interests included volunteer work, duplicate bridge, and investments. She achieved the status of Life Master and won national and regional bridge tournaments. Wanda was a graceful ballroom dancer and skillful poker player as well.In addition to her late husband Charles, Wanda was predeceased by her companion of many years, Walter Knecht. She is survived by her loving children Kathryn Schramm (Robert), Richard Ottensmeyer (Margie), George Ottensmeyer, and Joanne Olson (Gary). Also a source of pride were her grandchildren, Laura Siegel, Steven Schramm; Jason, Sara, Ryan, and Chris Ottensmeyer; and Cora Olson; and great-grandchildren Evan, Lily, Avery and Kian Siegel, Alex and Anna Schramm. She is also survived by her much loved friends Kathy Pachl, Dolores Turner, Elvie O’Connell, and Thelma and Bruce Peden; as well as friends at Vancouver Point and Glenwood.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close