Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Mae Wilson. View Sign



WANDA MAE WILSON

April 2, 1946 ˜ March 14, 2019



XWanda Wilson, 72, of Halsey, Oregon passed away Thursday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Born in Vancouver, Washington to Herbert and Helen (Long) Condon, Wanda was raised in the Battle Ground, Clark County area of Washington. She married Jerry Bush as a young woman and lived in the Coos Bay area for several years and later divorced. She then moved close to family in Salem.

XWanda began her career working for the State of Oregon near the Capitol building. She had a strong work ethic and sometimes worked as many as three jobs to make ends meet for her family. She was a weigh master for much of her state career which took her to Ashland, Medford, Burns, Waldport, before returning back to Coos Bay where she met Robert Wilson. They married, and thank goodness Wanda was able to retire early and enjoy her last years with her loving husband Robert, traveling in their RV enjoying the winter months of sun in the Southwest of the USA!

XWanda was five foot two, with eyes of blue and a smile that could light up a room. She was charming yet mischievous with a twinkle in her eyes. She was a loving and lovable mom who loved her ice cream! Wanda was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

XShe is survived by her husband of 22 years Robert; sons David (Teri) Bush, Scott (Cobi) Bush, and Vance Bush; daughter Charlotte Bush Miller; step daughters Karla Wilson Austin (David) and Roberta Wilson Medina; step son Greg Wilson; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

XA memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Brownsville Christian Church.

XOnline condolences for the family may be posted at



XWanda Wilson, 72, of Halsey, Oregon passed away Thursday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Born in Vancouver, Washington to Herbert and Helen (Long) Condon, Wanda was raised in the Battle Ground, Clark County area of Washington. She married Jerry Bush as a young woman and lived in the Coos Bay area for several years and later divorced. She then moved close to family in Salem.XWanda began her career working for the State of Oregon near the Capitol building. She had a strong work ethic and sometimes worked as many as three jobs to make ends meet for her family. She was a weigh master for much of her state career which took her to Ashland, Medford, Burns, Waldport, before returning back to Coos Bay where she met Robert Wilson. They married, and thank goodness Wanda was able to retire early and enjoy her last years with her loving husband Robert, traveling in their RV enjoying the winter months of sun in the Southwest of the USA!XWanda was five foot two, with eyes of blue and a smile that could light up a room. She was charming yet mischievous with a twinkle in her eyes. She was a loving and lovable mom who loved her ice cream! Wanda was loved by many and will be greatly missed.XShe is survived by her husband of 22 years Robert; sons David (Teri) Bush, Scott (Cobi) Bush, and Vance Bush; daughter Charlotte Bush Miller; step daughters Karla Wilson Austin (David) and Roberta Wilson Medina; step son Greg Wilson; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.XA memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Brownsville Christian Church.XOnline condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com . Please sign her guestbook at www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Columbian Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close