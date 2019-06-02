Wanda M. Sanderson

WANDA M. SANDERSON
June 27, 1928 ˜ May 23, 2019

Wanda M. Sanderson, 90, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on May 23, 2019. She was born in Portland, OR and moved to Tualatin at a young age. She graduated from Tigard High School.
Wanda is survived by her sons, John Wilson (Taci Philbrook) and Randy Wilson; daughter, Rebecca Wilson; sister, Joanne Burkett; and many grand and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her many friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Sam, in 2013.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbian on June 2, 2019
