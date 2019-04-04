|
WANDA LOU KUHNHAUSEN
February 10, 1943 ˜ April 1, 2019
Wanda Lou Kuhnhausen, 76, of Vancouver, WA, passed away April 1, 2019. She was born in Tulare, CA to Lorene and Roland Diehl.
Wanda worked as a waitress and bartender for various service industries.
She was an active member in the Emblem Club Vancouver of the Elks Club #823. She always loved her family and enjoyed painting and taking pictures.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Gene Kuhnhausen; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Stefanie Williams; and her dad, Roland C. Diehl.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorene Diehl; and son, Robert Williams.
A graveside service will be held Thurs., April 4, 2019 at 10a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ladies Emblem Club of the Vancouver Elks #823.
Published in The Columbian on Apr. 4, 2019