WANDA LOU KUHNHAUSEN

February 10, 1943 ˜ April 1, 2019



Wanda Lou Kuhnhausen, 76, of Vancouver, WA, passed away April 1, 2019. She was born in Tulare, CA to Lorene and Roland Diehl.

Wanda worked as a waitress and bartender for various service industries.

She was an active member in the Emblem Club Vancouver of the Elks Club #823. She always loved her family and enjoyed painting and taking pictures.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Gene Kuhnhausen; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Stefanie Williams; and her dad, Roland C. Diehl.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorene Diehl; and son, Robert Williams.

A graveside service will be held Thurs., April 4, 2019 at 10a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ladies Emblem Club of the Vancouver Elks #823.

