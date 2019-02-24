|
WANDA JEAN LEVALLEY-MACDOUGALL
March 28, 1932 ˜ February 7, 2019
Wanda Jean LeValley-MacDougall, 86, longtime Vancouver, Washington resident, passed away February 7, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born March 28, 1932 in Medford, Oregon, the first born of two daughters of Marion Parker and Chrystell Cays.
After moving to Portland and graduating from Franklin High School, Wanda married James LeValley in 1951. After 41 years of marriage, Jim passed away and Jean married Jack MacDougall and began 22 years of adventures together.
Jean is survived by her sister, Barbara; children and step-children, Vicki (Gene), Jerry, Bonnie and Randy (Debby); plus eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Daughter Caren preceded her in death.
Memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 2 at Northwood Park, 16407 NE 15th Ave., Ridgefield, WA 98642.
Memorial gifts may be given to Oregon Public Broadcasting in Memory of Jean LeValley-MacDougall.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 24, 2019