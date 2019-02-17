|
WALT STRAIGHT
November 19, 1922 ˜ January 27, 2019
Walter L. Straight, 96, passed away of congestive heart failure on Jan. 27th, 2019 at Peace Health in Vancouver, WA. He was born and raised in Kansas.
Walt came to Oregon during World War II. He worked in the shipyards and was a carpenter for many years.
Walt will be missed by Pat, his wife of 65 years; his children, Ed (Debbie), Lois, Sharon (John) and Terri (Scott); and brother, Elmer (Margaret).
A memorial service will be held at East Vancouver Community Church, on Sat., March 2nd at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
