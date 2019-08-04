Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter S. Glendenning. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



WALTER S. GLENDENNING

June 1, 1928 ˜ July 29, 2019



Walter S. Glendenning, 91, formerly of La Center, WA, died July 29, 2019 in Heisson, WA. He was born in Rockland, ME on June 1, 1928 (that’s one year before Wyatt Earp died). He was the son of the late Ralph A. Glendenning and Loretta Curry Glendennig.

Walter was a 1946 graduate of Rockland High School and a 1954 graduate of the University of Maine where he earned a BA degree in Forest Management.

From mid 1946 through mid 1949 Walter was in the U.S. Air Force as an instructor in aircraft engines and mechanics located at Biloxi, MS.

Upon graduation from the U of M, he went west and worked in Montana and Washington for the Forest Service. In 1956, Walter went to work for the Treasury Department as a Valuation Engineer and remained in this job until his retirement in 1988.

After his retirement, Walter was active in the AARP Tax-Aide program as an instructor in Personal Income Tax Law.

Walter is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan of Heisson, WA; 2 sons, Stuart and his wife, Joanne of Heisson, WA, Steven and his wife, Amybeth of Vancouver, WA; 3 grandsons, Travis, Matthew and Jonathan, and great-grandson, Roman, all of Vancouver, WA; and his sister, Mary Jean Lakeman of Sheridan, WY.

Internment will be at the family plot in Achorn Cemetery, Rockland, ME.

Please sign his guest book @

Walter S. Glendenning, 91, formerly of La Center, WA, died July 29, 2019 in Heisson, WA. He was born in Rockland, ME on June 1, 1928 (that’s one year before Wyatt Earp died). He was the son of the late Ralph A. Glendenning and Loretta Curry Glendennig.Walter was a 1946 graduate of Rockland High School and a 1954 graduate of the University of Maine where he earned a BA degree in Forest Management.From mid 1946 through mid 1949 Walter was in the U.S. Air Force as an instructor in aircraft engines and mechanics located at Biloxi, MS.Upon graduation from the U of M, he went west and worked in Montana and Washington for the Forest Service. In 1956, Walter went to work for the Treasury Department as a Valuation Engineer and remained in this job until his retirement in 1988.After his retirement, Walter was active in the AARP Tax-Aide program as an instructor in Personal Income Tax Law.Walter is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan of Heisson, WA; 2 sons, Stuart and his wife, Joanne of Heisson, WA, Steven and his wife, Amybeth of Vancouver, WA; 3 grandsons, Travis, Matthew and Jonathan, and great-grandson, Roman, all of Vancouver, WA; and his sister, Mary Jean Lakeman of Sheridan, WY.Internment will be at the family plot in Achorn Cemetery, Rockland, ME.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close