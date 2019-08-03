VIRGINIA MAE GIMMEY
August 27, 1932 ˜ July 31, 2019
Virginia Mae Gimmey of Washougal, WA, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was 86 years old. She was born in Camas, WA, on Aug. 27, 1932, to parents, Carl and Beulah Sedewasser, one of three children.
Virginia went to College at Central Washington, where she met Richard Allen Gimmey. They married and had three children, settling in Washougal, Wa.
She worked as a teacher before deciding to become a homemaker.
Virginia enjoyed collecting and refurbishing small tables, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Gimmey; daughter, Kathy Leigh Sherman; sons, Michael Allen Gimmey and David Scott Gimmey; brothers, Richard and Lee Sedewasser; granddaughters, Rosanne Jacobson and Chris Sherman; grandsons, Jacob Gimmey and Zachary Sherman; and great-granddaughter, Ruby Jacobson.
There will be a viewing at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas, WA, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6. There will be a graveside at Washougal Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday Aug. 7, at 2 p.m.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit www.straubsfuneralhome.com and her guest book @ www.columbian.com/guestbook
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 3, 2019