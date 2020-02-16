VIRGINIA LEE ”GINNY” BAY
September 13, 1937 ˜ February 11, 2020
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Bay passed away in Vancouver, WA. Ginny was a great Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma and a caring friend to many people.
A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tandem Hall (enter through Boomerang Coffee) at 808 Main St. in Vancouver, WA. This will be a fun event where we will share stories, music and photos. Friends and family are welcome to attend and share their memories.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020